BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Matt Dorey senior vice president, player development; Bobby Basham director of player development; Craig Breslow director of pitching/special assistant to the president and general manager; Justin Stone director of hitting; and Jeremy Farrell assistant director of baseball development.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Luol Deng who announced his retirement.
DETROIT PISTONS — Exercised their team option on F Luke Kennard for the 2020-21 season. Signed G Craig Sword. Waived F Todd Withers.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Exercised their contract option on F Kyle Kuzma for the 2020-21 season.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Matt Morgan. Waived F Sagaba Konate.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Agreed to terms with G Bradley Beal on a two-year extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud to the practice squad. Released WR Jordan Veasy.
DETROIT LIONS — Awarded RB Tra Carson off waivers from Green Bay. Released RB Paul Perkins.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Vegas F Valentin Zykov 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
