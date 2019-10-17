Clip art sports

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Matt Dorey senior vice president, player development; Bobby Basham director of player development; Craig Breslow director of pitching/special assistant to the president and general manager; Justin Stone director of hitting; and Jeremy Farrell assistant director of baseball development.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Luol Deng who announced his retirement.

DETROIT PISTONS — Exercised their team option on F Luke Kennard for the 2020-21 season. Signed G Craig Sword. Waived F Todd Withers.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Exercised their contract option on F Kyle Kuzma for the 2020-21 season.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Matt Morgan. Waived F Sagaba Konate.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Agreed to terms with G Bradley Beal on a two-year extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud to the practice squad. Released WR Jordan Veasy.

DETROIT LIONS — Awarded RB Tra Carson off waivers from Green Bay. Released RB Paul Perkins.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Vegas F Valentin Zykov 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

