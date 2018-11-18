Try 1 month for 99¢
COLLEGE

COLORADO — Fired football coach Mike MacIntyre.

KANSAS — Named Les Miles football coach and signed him to five-year contract.

TEXAS STATE — Fired football coach Everett Withers. Named Chris Woods interim football coach.

