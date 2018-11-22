Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Alex Meyer for assignment. Released 2B Jose Fernandez.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released RHP Erik Goeddel and LHP Zac Grosscup.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released 3B Cory Spangenberg and Christian Villanueva.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DE Vontarrius Dora to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired D Chris Wideman from the Ottawa Senators for a 2020 sixth-round pick.

