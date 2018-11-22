BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Alex Meyer for assignment. Released 2B Jose Fernandez.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released RHP Erik Goeddel and LHP Zac Grosscup.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released 3B Cory Spangenberg and Christian Villanueva.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DE Vontarrius Dora to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired D Chris Wideman from the Ottawa Senators for a 2020 sixth-round pick.
