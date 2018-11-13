Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Suspended F Draymond Green one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

Women's NBA

CHICAGO SKY — Named James Wade coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Justin Pugh on injured reserve. Released S Eddie Pleasant. Released WR Montay Crockett from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Terrelle Pryor. Signed CB Denzel Rice to their practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Hue Jackson special assistant to the head coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Steve Ishmael to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated DB Duke Dawson. Released RB Kenjon Barner and LB Nicholas Grigsby.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DE Kony Ealy. Waived LB James Cowser from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived FB Jalston Fowler. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad and DB Mike Jordan to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Waived CB Joshua Holsey. Placed OT Geron Christian Sr. on injured reserve. Terminated the practice squad contract of RB Mack Brown. Signed C Casey Dunn to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Announced the 20-game suspension of Washington F Tom Wilson has been reduced to 14 games.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Jakob Chychrun to a six-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed G Jack Campbell on injured rerserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Brian Boyle on injured reserve.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted immediate eligibility to Georgia Tech men's basketball F James Banks.

EARLHAM — Suspended its football program for the 2019 season.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments