BASEBALL
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP Tony Sipp on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed HB Darrin Hall off waivers from Cleveland.
GREEN BAY PACKERS - Claimed WR Jawill Davis off waivers from the New York Giants.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Terrence Alexander and S Isaiah Wharton. Waived S Jordan Martin.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Jalin Marshall. Acquired a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick from Chicago for WR K Eddy Piñeiro.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL -- Suspended Boston Bruins D Charlie McAvoy one game for an illegal check to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets F Josh Anderson during Game 6 on Monday, May 6.
EDMONTON OILERS — Named Ken Holland general manager and president of hockey operations.
COLLEGE
CLEMSON — Announced men's sophomore basketball G Nick Honor has transferred from Fordham.
MIAMI — Announced men's senior basketball C Nysier Brooks is transferring from Cincinnati.
TULANE — Announced women's junior basketball G Arsula Clark is transferring from Louisiana-Monroe.
