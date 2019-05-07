Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP Tony Sipp on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed HB Darrin Hall off waivers from Cleveland.

GREEN BAY PACKERS - Claimed WR Jawill Davis off waivers from the New York Giants.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Terrence Alexander and S Isaiah Wharton. Waived S Jordan Martin.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Jalin Marshall. Acquired a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick from Chicago for WR K Eddy Piñeiro.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL -- Suspended Boston Bruins D Charlie McAvoy one game for an illegal check to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets F Josh Anderson during Game 6 on Monday, May 6.

EDMONTON OILERS — Named Ken Holland general manager and president of hockey operations.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Announced men's sophomore basketball G Nick Honor has transferred from Fordham.

MIAMI — Announced men's senior basketball C Nysier Brooks is transferring from Cincinnati.

TULANE — Announced women's junior basketball G Arsula Clark is transferring from Louisiana-Monroe.

