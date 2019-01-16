BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Kansas City LHP Eric Skoglund 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded OF Tim Locastro to Arizona for LHP Ronald Roman and cash.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced the retirement of RHP Shawn Tolleson.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed LHP Ian Clarkin off waivers from the White Sox.
NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Jed Lowrie to a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Rich Scangarello offensive coordinator.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Darrell Bevell offensive coordinator.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Nathaniel Hackett offensive coordinator.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named John DeFilippo offensive coordinator, Terry Robiskie running backs coach, Tim Walton cornerbacks coach and George Warhop offensive line coach. Promoted assistant defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich to defensive line coach and assistant secondary coach Joe Danna to safeties coach.
NEW YORK JETS — Named Gregg Williams defensive coordinator.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Byron Leftwich offensive coordinator, Tim Atkins, defensive quality control, Chris Boniol, specialists, Mike Caldwell, inside linebackers, Mike Chiurco, assistant to the head coach, Clyde Christensen, quarterbacks, Rick Christophel, tight ends, Larry Foote, outside linebackers, Kevin Garver, wide receivers, Joe Gilbert, offensive line, Cody Grimm, defensive/Special Teams Assistant, Amos Jones, assistant special teams, Todd McNair, running backs, Antwaan Randle El, offensive assistant, Nick Rapone, safeties, Kacy Rodgers, defensive line, Kevin Ross, cornerbacks and John Van Dam, offensive quality control.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Montreal Canadiens F Paul Byron for three games, without pay, for charging Florida Panthers D MacKenzie Weegar during a game on Tuesday.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired C Justin Kloos from the Minnesota Wild for LW Pontus Aberg.
COLLEGE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF — Added former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum, Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir and retired Gen. Ray Odierno to the selection committee.
ALABAMA — Graduate QB Jalen Hurts will transfer to Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS — Announced graduate WR La'Michael Pettway will transfer.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Dismissed G Michael Weathers and Fs Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones from the men's basketball team.
UCONN — Named Lou Spanos defensive coordinator.
