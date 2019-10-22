Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Bryan Abreu to the minor leagues. Added RHP Chris Devenski to the active roster.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Promoted G League official Jenna Schroeder to the full-time NBA officiating staff.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Max Strus to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Ramik Wilson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Brent Urban. Waived DL Jonathan Harris.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Anthony Zettel. Activated OT Cordy Glenn from the suspended list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB Elijah McGuire from the practice squad. Signed LB Montrel Meander to the practice squad and DT Eli Ankou from Jacksonville's practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Traded WR Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 third- and fourth-round draft picks and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Malcolm Smith. Placed TE Geoff Swaim and LB D.J. Alexander on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Terminated the contract of DT Terrell McClain. Signed DT Mike Pennel.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released CB Marcus Sherels.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired WR Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Deone Bucannon. Signed LB Devante Downs from the practice squad. Waived LB Tuzar Skipper and TE Garrett Dickerson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Orlando Scandrick and DT Akeem Spence. Signed DT Albert Huggins from Houston's practice squad and DT Anthony Rush from Oakland's practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Acquired DB Qudre Diggs from the Detroit Lions for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DL Matt Dickerson. Waived LB Derick Roberson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Placed F David Krecji on IR.

