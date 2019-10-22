BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Bryan Abreu to the minor leagues. Added RHP Chris Devenski to the active roster.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Promoted G League official Jenna Schroeder to the full-time NBA officiating staff.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Max Strus to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Ramik Wilson.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Brent Urban. Waived DL Jonathan Harris.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Anthony Zettel. Activated OT Cordy Glenn from the suspended list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB Elijah McGuire from the practice squad. Signed LB Montrel Meander to the practice squad and DT Eli Ankou from Jacksonville's practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Traded WR Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 third- and fourth-round draft picks and a 2021 fifth-round pick.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Malcolm Smith. Placed TE Geoff Swaim and LB D.J. Alexander on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Terminated the contract of DT Terrell McClain. Signed DT Mike Pennel.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released CB Marcus Sherels.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired WR Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round draft pick.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Deone Bucannon. Signed LB Devante Downs from the practice squad. Waived LB Tuzar Skipper and TE Garrett Dickerson.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Orlando Scandrick and DT Akeem Spence. Signed DT Albert Huggins from Houston's practice squad and DT Anthony Rush from Oakland's practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Acquired DB Qudre Diggs from the Detroit Lions for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DL Matt Dickerson. Waived LB Derick Roberson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Placed F David Krecji on IR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.