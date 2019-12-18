BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP Chance Adams for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Gerrit Cole on a nine-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Roark on a two-year contract.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Matt Kemp, Cs Ryan Lavarnway and Brian Navarreto, 2B Gosuke Katoh and Christian Lopes and RHPs Aaron Northcraft and Josh A. Smith on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Tanner Vallejo and CB Kevin Peterson on IR.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Danny Trevathan on IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Jamie Meder.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released S Marcus Gilchrist.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Claimed DE Terrell Suggs off waivers from Arizona.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed CB Janoris Jenkins off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on IR.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WRs Scotty Miller and Mike Evans and S Jordan Whitehead on IR.
