BASEBALL
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed manager Mike Shildt to a three-year contract. Signed president of baseball operations John Mozeliak to a three-year contract extension. Exercised the 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and signed him to a two-year contract extension.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Atlanta F John Collins 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Corey Liuget to a one-year contract. Placed LB Murice Alexander on IR.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Cam Newton on IR. Claimed WR Donte Moncrief off waivers from Pittsburgh. The Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton (foot) on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB James Vaughters.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated S Ibraheim Campbell from reserve/physically unable to perform. Released LB Tim Williams.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Carl Davis. Claimed DT Kyle Peko off waivers from Buffalo.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived LB Malcolm Smith. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad. Signed team President Mark Donovan to a long-term contract extension.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DT Robert Nkemdiche. Signed CB Marcus Sherels and RB De'Lance Turner. Placed WR Preston Williams on IR.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated CB Sam Beal off the designated for return list. Waived S Sean Chandler.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Paul Worrilow. Placed CB Trumaine Johnson and WR Josh Bellamy on IR. Signed RB Josh Adams from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Gary Jennings. Activated OL Phil Haynes from the PUP list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Malcolm Butler on IR. Released OL Daniel Munyer from the practice squad. Re-signed CB Tye Smith. Signed WR Rashard Davis to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released RB Craig Reynolds.
COLLEGE
ARKANSAS — Suspended sophomore F Reggie Chaney indefinitely from men's basketball for a violation of team rules.
ARMY — Named David Belfield assistant men's basketball coach.
MINNESOTA — Agreed to terms with football coach P.J. Fleck on a seven-year contract extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.