BASEBALL

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed manager Mike Shildt to a three-year contract. Signed president of baseball operations John Mozeliak to a three-year contract extension. Exercised the 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and signed him to a two-year contract extension.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Atlanta F John Collins 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Corey Liuget to a one-year contract. Placed LB Murice Alexander on IR.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Cam Newton on IR. Claimed WR Donte Moncrief off waivers from Pittsburgh. The Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton (foot) on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB James Vaughters.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated S Ibraheim Campbell from reserve/physically unable to perform. Released LB Tim Williams.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Carl Davis. Claimed DT Kyle Peko off waivers from Buffalo.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived LB Malcolm Smith. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad. Signed team President Mark Donovan to a long-term contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DT Robert Nkemdiche. Signed CB Marcus Sherels and RB De'Lance Turner. Placed WR Preston Williams on IR.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated CB Sam Beal off the designated for return list. Waived S Sean Chandler.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Paul Worrilow. Placed CB Trumaine Johnson and WR Josh Bellamy on IR. Signed RB Josh Adams from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Gary Jennings. Activated OL Phil Haynes from the PUP list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Malcolm Butler on IR. Released OL Daniel Munyer from the practice squad. Re-signed CB Tye Smith. Signed WR Rashard Davis to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released RB Craig Reynolds.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Suspended sophomore F Reggie Chaney indefinitely from men's basketball for a violation of team rules.

ARMY — Named David Belfield assistant men's basketball coach.

MINNESOTA — Agreed to terms with football coach P.J. Fleck on a seven-year contract extension.

