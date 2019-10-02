FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Zach Kerr.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad. Placed WR John Ross on IR.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed T Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Jordan Richards. Placed K Stephen Gostkowski on IR. Signed WR Kelvin McKnight to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCSICO 49ERS — Promoted S Marcell Harris from the practice squad. Released DB Antone Exum Jr.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Cam Sims from the practice squad. Signed WR Darvin Kidsy to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Darcy Kuemper to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Placed G Pheonix Copley on waivers.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Nebraska football player Khalil Davis one game and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy.
