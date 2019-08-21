Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHPs Chris Archer and Clay Holmes on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets LB Brandon Copeland for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Kevin White.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Removed G Christian Westerman from the exempt/left squad list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Braxton Miller. Waived TE Mik'Quan Deane. Claimed S Montrel Meander off waivers from the New York Jets. Placed WR D.J. Montgomery on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE/FB Orson Charles. Claimed OL Tyler Jones from the New York Jets and LB Dadi Nicolas from the Indianapolis Colts off waivers. Waived LB Aaron Wallace. Placed TE Bug Howard and CB Horace Richardson on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Jakeem Grant to a four-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Will Compton and OL Fisayo Awolaja. Waived LS Nick Moore. Placed OT Chris Clark on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Andrew Lauderdale, S Tyree Robinson and WR Chris Thompson to one-year contracts. Waived OL Christian DiLauro and RB Brandon Wilds. Waived-injured WR Shawn Poindexter.

XFL

XFL — Announced the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers will compete in the league in 2020.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Bill Guerin general manager.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Colin White to a six-year contract.

COLLEGE

WEST VIRGINIA — Announced men's basketball junior F Gabe Osabuohien has transferred from Arkansas.

