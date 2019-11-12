BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Scott Coolbaugh assistant hitting coach.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Tony La Russa as senior adviser for baseball operations.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Gabe Kapler manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived KR Greg Dortch. Claimed RB Mike Davis off waivers from Chicago. Signed DB Corn Elder off the N.Y. Giants practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Dino Boyd to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Kevin Strong on IR. Announced they were awarded T Dan Skipper via waivers from the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived OT Dan Skipper. Signed DE Joel Heath.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Deon Cain and DT Kyle Peko to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OT Martinas Rankin on IR. Signed OT Jackson Barton.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived C Evan Brown. Released DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Reggie White from the practice squad. Signed TE Scott Simonson. Signed WR Alex Bachman, TE Garrett Dickerson and LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS— Placed TE Chris Herndon and G Brian Winters on the IR. Signed LB B.J. Bello. Promoted CB Kyron Brown from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RB Darrin Hall from the practice squad. Re-signed LB Sutton Smith to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Dontae Johnson. Activated TE Garrett Celek from the PUP list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Vernon Hargreaves and C Nate Trewyn. Claimed G Aaron Stinnie off waivers from Tennessee.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived RB Rod Smith. Signed OL Daniel Munyer to their practice squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.