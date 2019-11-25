BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Drew VerHagen.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Edgar Varela hitting coach and Michael Salazar trainer.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Seattle for international signing bonus pool money.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with C Mike Zunino on a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Adrian Sampson has been placed on unconditional release waivers.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS —Traded RHP Justin Shafer to Cincinnati for cash.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Dario Agrazal to Detroit for cash.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DB Rashaan Gaulden.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR J'Mon Moore to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Brittany Bowlen vice president of strategic initiatives.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Eric Ebron on the IR. Signed TE Ross Travis and CB Picasso Nelson Jr. Waived CB Shakial Taylor.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad. Released LB Jamey Mosley from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Toronto F Alexander Kerfoot two games for boarding Colorado D Erik Johnson during Saturday's game.
COLLEGE
COLORADO STATE — Fired football coach Earnest Collins Jr.
TEXAS A&M — Announced G TJ Starks has left the men's basketball program.
UNLV — Fired football coach Tony Sanchez.
