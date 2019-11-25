Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Drew VerHagen.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Edgar Varela hitting coach and Michael Salazar trainer.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Seattle for international signing bonus pool money.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with C Mike Zunino on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Adrian Sampson has been placed on unconditional release waivers.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS —Traded RHP Justin Shafer to Cincinnati for cash.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Dario Agrazal to Detroit for cash.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DB Rashaan Gaulden.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR J'Mon Moore to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Brittany Bowlen vice president of strategic initiatives.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Eric Ebron on the IR. Signed TE Ross Travis and CB Picasso Nelson Jr. Waived CB Shakial Taylor.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad. Released LB Jamey Mosley from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Toronto F Alexander Kerfoot two games for boarding Colorado D Erik Johnson during Saturday's game.

COLLEGE

COLORADO STATE — Fired football coach Earnest Collins Jr.

TEXAS A&M — Announced G TJ Starks has left the men's basketball program.

UNLV — Fired football coach Tony Sanchez.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments