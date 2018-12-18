BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated INF/OF Rosell Herrera for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Terrance Gore on a one-year contract and with OF Bubba Starling, 1B Samir Duenez and RHP Jason Adam on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance Lynn on a three-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Descalso on a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Adams on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $15,000 for public criticism of officiating and Atlanta G Kent Bazemore $10,000 for throwing the ball into the stands.
PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Austin Rivers.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned F Okaro White to Capital City (NBAGL). Signed G Chasson Randle from Capital City.
WNBA
DALLAS WINGS — Named Brian Agler coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Jonathan Anderson and CBs Dontae Johnson and Quinten Rollins. Signed CBs Chris Jones and Deatrick Nichols from the practice squad. Re-signed CB Jonathan Moxey to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Ito Smith on injured reserve. Waived WR Julian Williams from the practice squad. Signed RB Jeremy Langford from the practice squad and WR Christian Blake and OL Chris Durant to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed RB Marcus Murphy on injured reserve. Signed WR Victor Bolden from San Francisco's practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Malik Jefferson on injured reserve. Signed LB Chris Worley from the practice squad and S Chris Cooper to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Kyle Friend to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed RB Aaron Jones on injured reserve and TE Ethan Wolf on the practice squad injured list. Signed WR Allen Lazard from Jacksonville's practice squad and DL Eric Cotton and CB D.J. Killings to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Skai Moore and DT Al Woods on injured reserve. Signed S J.J. Wilcox. Signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed G Gabe Jackson on injured reserve. Waived LB Emmanuel Lamur. Signed DB Rico Gafford and DT Gabe Wright from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve. Signed DB Tyvis Powell to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed G Jordan Simmons on injured reserve. Signed RB Bo Scarbrough from Jacksonville's practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE Alan Cross and S Justin Evans on injured reserve. Signed TE Donnie Ernsberger from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Logan Ryan on injured reserve. Signed CB Kenneth Durden from the practice squad and LB Gimel President to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Joshua Holsey on injured reserve. Signed DB Harlan Miller. Signed DB Alex Carter, RB Russell Hansbrough and WR Montay Crockett to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Nick Schneider from Stockton (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Josh Anderson from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).
COLLEGE
LOUISVILLE — Named Dwayne Ledford offensive coordinator and line coach and Stu Holt tight ends and special teams coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Signed football coach Will Muschamp to a one-year contract extension through 2024.
