Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired INF Daniel Ozoria from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP John Curtiss.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed 2B Brian Dozier to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Bonzie Colson to a two-way contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived F/C Jarnell Stokes. Signed F Julian Wallace to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Perry Fewell secondary coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley. Named Ed Donatell defensive coordinator.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Fired offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo. Announced the resignation of assistant offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to become the offensive line coach with Buffalo.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Kris Kocurek defensive line coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed F Dale Weise on waivers.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — QB Ben Hicks will transfer from SMU.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Marquase Lovings associate head coach and defensive line coach; Eddy Morrissey offensive line coach and run game coordinator; Chad Bumphis wide receivers coach; Mark Powell safeties coach; Jordan Frazier director of football operations and Spencer Grubbs director of recruiting.

OKLAHOMA — Named Roy Manning cornerbacks coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Tony Grantham defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and Turner West special teams coordinator/recruiting coordinator.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments