BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired INF Daniel Ozoria from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP John Curtiss.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed 2B Brian Dozier to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Bonzie Colson to a two-way contract.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived F/C Jarnell Stokes. Signed F Julian Wallace to a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Perry Fewell secondary coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley. Named Ed Donatell defensive coordinator.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Fired offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo. Announced the resignation of assistant offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to become the offensive line coach with Buffalo.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Kris Kocurek defensive line coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed F Dale Weise on waivers.
COLLEGE
ARKANSAS — QB Ben Hicks will transfer from SMU.
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Marquase Lovings associate head coach and defensive line coach; Eddy Morrissey offensive line coach and run game coordinator; Chad Bumphis wide receivers coach; Mark Powell safeties coach; Jordan Frazier director of football operations and Spencer Grubbs director of recruiting.
OKLAHOMA — Named Roy Manning cornerbacks coach.
THE CITADEL — Named Tony Grantham defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and Turner West special teams coordinator/recruiting coordinator.
