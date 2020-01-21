Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHP Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Marcell Ozuna on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Luis Madero off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Traded Fs Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to Portland for G Kent Bazemore, F Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.
TENNIS
ITF — Suspended Robert Farah provisionally, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing, for a violation of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.
COLLEGE
EVANSVILLE — Fired Walter McCarty men's basketball coach. Named interim men's basketball coach Bernie Seltzer.
OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.
OREGON — Named Joe Moorhead offensive coordinator.
PURDUE — Named Marty Biagi special teams coordinator and defensive assistant.
SMU — Named Garrett Riley co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Promoted offensive line coach AJ Ricker to co-offensive coordinator.
VANDERBILT — Named Kenechi Udeze linebackers coach.