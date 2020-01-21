Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHP Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Marcell Ozuna on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Luis Madero off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Traded Fs Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to Portland for G Kent Bazemore, F Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.

TENNIS

ITF — Suspended Robert Farah provisionally, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing, for a violation of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.

COLLEGE

EVANSVILLE — Fired Walter McCarty men's basketball coach. Named interim men's basketball coach Bernie Seltzer.