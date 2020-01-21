Transactions
0 comments
agate

Transactions

  • 0
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHP Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Marcell Ozuna on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Luis Madero off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Traded Fs Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to Portland for G Kent Bazemore, F Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.

TENNIS

ITF — Suspended Robert Farah provisionally, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing, for a violation of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.

COLLEGE

EVANSVILLE — Fired Walter McCarty men's basketball coach. Named interim men's basketball coach Bernie Seltzer.

OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.

OREGON — Named Joe Moorhead offensive coordinator.

PURDUE — Named Marty Biagi special teams coordinator and defensive assistant.

SMU — Named Garrett Riley co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Promoted offensive line coach AJ Ricker to co-offensive coordinator.

VANDERBILT — Named Kenechi Udeze linebackers coach.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News