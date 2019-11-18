BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yuli Gurriel on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Sacramento G Buddy Hield $25,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands at the conclusion of the Nov. 17 game against Boston.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Named Dasha Smith executive vice president and chief people officer.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DE Lerentee McCray and TE Josh Oliver on IR. Signed TE Nick O'Leary. Signed TE Charles Jones from the practice squad and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DE Emmanuel Ogbah on IR. Signed WR Gehrig Dieter from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Preston Brown. Placed WR-KR Dwayne Harris on IR.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released WR Terry Wright and LB Sutton Smith from the practice squad. Signed RB Ralph Webb and WRs Quadree Henderson and Amara Darboh to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DL Terry Beckner from the practice squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.