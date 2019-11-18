Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yuli Gurriel on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Sacramento G Buddy Hield $25,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands at the conclusion of the Nov. 17 game against Boston.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Named Dasha Smith executive vice president and chief people officer.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DE Lerentee McCray and TE Josh Oliver on IR. Signed TE Nick O'Leary. Signed TE Charles Jones from the practice squad and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DE Emmanuel Ogbah on IR. Signed WR Gehrig Dieter from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Preston Brown. Placed WR-KR Dwayne Harris on IR.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released WR Terry Wright and LB Sutton Smith from the practice squad. Signed RB Ralph Webb and WRs Quadree Henderson and Amara Darboh to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DL Terry Beckner from the practice squad.

