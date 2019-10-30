BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned F Kyle Kuzma to South Bay (NBAGL) for a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed LB Tae Davis off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CB Josh Robinson announced his retirement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released TE Nick O'Leary. Claimed CB Xavier Crawford off waivers from Houston.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed PK Nick Folk.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Tae Davis.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Albert McClellan on IR. Signed LB B.J. Bello.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Dakota Allen. Released DE Kasim Edebali and DT Corey Liuget. Signed LB Will Compton, C Erik Magnuson and DT Terrell McClain.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed C Justin Britt on IR.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Jordan Leggett from the practice squad. Placed LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Matt Dickerson.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced OT Trent Williams has reported to the team and were granted a roster exemption.
COLLEGE
AUBURN — Announced freshman QB Joey Gatewood has left the football team and entered the NCAA transfer portal.
CONNECTICUT — Announced freshman F Richie Springs will sit out this season as an academic redshirt.
