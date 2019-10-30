Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned F Kyle Kuzma to South Bay (NBAGL) for a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed LB Tae Davis off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CB Josh Robinson announced his retirement.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released TE Nick O'Leary. Claimed CB Xavier Crawford off waivers from Houston.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed PK Nick Folk.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Tae Davis.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Albert McClellan on IR. Signed LB B.J. Bello.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Dakota Allen. Released DE Kasim Edebali and DT Corey Liuget. Signed LB Will Compton, C Erik Magnuson and DT Terrell McClain.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed C Justin Britt on IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Jordan Leggett from the practice squad. Placed LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Matt Dickerson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced OT Trent Williams has reported to the team and were granted a roster exemption.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Announced freshman QB Joey Gatewood has left the football team and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

CONNECTICUT — Announced freshman F Richie Springs will sit out this season as an academic redshirt.

