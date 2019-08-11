Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Ryan O'Rourke to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Charles Clay and CB Brandon Williams from the PUP list. Re-signed DL Pasoni Tasini.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Vlad Duccasse. Signed DE Sam Acho.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE/FB Orson Charles. Signed TE Rico Gathers.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured LB Tre Lamar. Signed WR Deontez Alexander.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed CB Derrick Jones off waivers.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Isaiah Langley. Waived TE Zach Conque.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived OL Jordan Agasiva and Andrew Lauderdale. Waived/injured RB Benny Cunningham. Signed OL Ka'John Armstrong and Ben Ijalana and TE Ethan Wolf.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Tyler Catalina. Signed OT Nate Wozniak. Acquired P/K Kaare Vedvik via trade.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed CB Hamp Cheevers off waivers.

NEW YORK JETS — Announced the retirement of PK Chandler Catanzaro. Signed PK Taylor Bertolet.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Micah Abernathy and DL Shane Bowman.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS —Waived WR T.J. Rahming. Waived/injured LB Garrett Sickels. Placed QB Josh Woodrum on IR. Signed QB Jalan McClendon, DB Dejuan Neal and LB Darrell Williams.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments