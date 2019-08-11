BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Ryan O'Rourke to a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Charles Clay and CB Brandon Williams from the PUP list. Re-signed DL Pasoni Tasini.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Vlad Duccasse. Signed DE Sam Acho.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE/FB Orson Charles. Signed TE Rico Gathers.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured LB Tre Lamar. Signed WR Deontez Alexander.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed CB Derrick Jones off waivers.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Isaiah Langley. Waived TE Zach Conque.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived OL Jordan Agasiva and Andrew Lauderdale. Waived/injured RB Benny Cunningham. Signed OL Ka'John Armstrong and Ben Ijalana and TE Ethan Wolf.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Tyler Catalina. Signed OT Nate Wozniak. Acquired P/K Kaare Vedvik via trade.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed CB Hamp Cheevers off waivers.
NEW YORK JETS — Announced the retirement of PK Chandler Catanzaro. Signed PK Taylor Bertolet.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Micah Abernathy and DL Shane Bowman.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS —Waived WR T.J. Rahming. Waived/injured LB Garrett Sickels. Placed QB Josh Woodrum on IR. Signed QB Jalan McClendon, DB Dejuan Neal and LB Darrell Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.