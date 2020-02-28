Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Promoted umpires Kerwin Danley, Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Marquez and Jim Reynolds to Crew Chiefs. Promoted Ryan Blankley, Ramon De Jesus, Nic Lentz, Chris Segal and Jansen Visconti to Major League umpire positions. Announced the retirement of umpires Gary Cederstrom, Dana DeMuth, Mike Everitt, and Jeff Kellogg.
HOCKEY
You have free articles remaining.
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).
SOCCER
National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Named Lisa Baird Commisioner.