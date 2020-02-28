Transactions
agate

Transactions

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted umpires Kerwin Danley, Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Marquez and Jim Reynolds to Crew Chiefs. Promoted Ryan Blankley, Ramon De Jesus, Nic Lentz, Chris Segal and Jansen Visconti to Major League umpire positions. Announced the retirement of umpires Gary Cederstrom, Dana DeMuth, Mike Everitt, and Jeff Kellogg.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

NWSL — Named Lisa Baird Commisioner.

