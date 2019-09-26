BASEBALL
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Skye Bolt from Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day IL.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Activated OF Dominic Smith from the 10-day IL. Placed Jeff McNeil on the 60-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Named Teresa Weatherspoon and AJ Diggs assistant coaches.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived RB Kerrith White Jr. Signed TE Bradley Sowell.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Torry McTyer from the Kansas City practice squad. Placed CB Darius Phillips on IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Travis Fulgham.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Awarded C/G Keaton Sutherland off waivers from Cincinnati. Placed LB James Crawford of IR.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jon Hilliman from the practice squad. Placed WR Russell Shepard on IR.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned C Alex Broadhurst; RW Justin Kloos; LW Jack Kopacka; and D Hunter Drew, Zack Hayes, Patrick Sieloff and Chris Wideman; and G Anthony Stolarz to San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned C Dylan Cozens to Lethbridge (WHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Morgan Geekie, Janne Kuokkanen, Steven Lorentz, Eetu Luostarinen and Stelio Mattheos; D Jake Bean and Kyle Wood; and G Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte (AHL). Assigned D Jesper Sellgren to Lulea HF (Sweden). Assigned F Ryan Suzuki to Barrie (OHL). Assigned F Colin Markison to Charlotte's training camp.
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Dawson Barteaux to a three-year, entry-level contract.
TENNIS
ATP — Fined Nick Kyrgios $25,000, suspended him for 16 ATP weeks and placed him on probation for six months as additional penalties for his actions following his second-round match at the ATP Masters 1000 event Cincinnati in August. The fine and suspension are deferred and will be lifted if he meets the conditions of the six-month probationary period.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Banned Georgia Tech's men's basketball team was banned from postseason play for the 2019-20 season and placed its on four years of probation for major recruiting violations. The sanction also included a reduction in scholarships, limits on recruiting and a fine of $5,000 plus 2% of the program's budget.
