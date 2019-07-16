Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 14.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Corbin Burnes on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Matt Carpenter on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Marcus Morris and G/F Reggie Bullock.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Agreed to terms with G Ben Simmons on a five-year contract extension.

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Kelly Oubre Jr.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed F Richaun Holmes.

Women's NBA

WNBA — Suspended Los Angeles Sparks G Riquna Williams 10 games for a domestic violence incident.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Minnesota Vikings RB Roc Thomas three games for violating the league policy and program on substances of abuse.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Agreed to terms with D Michael Del Zotto on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G Cal Petersen to a three-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed F Ryan Donato, F Nico Sturm and D Carson Soucy.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Connor Carrick to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed LW Jakub Vrana to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

CLARKE — Named Josh Printz women's and men's soccer coach.

FLORIDA — Announced junior men's basketball G Tyree Appleby is transferring from Cleveland State.

MISSOURI STATE — Placed volleyball coach Melissa Stokes on paid administrative leave while the university investigates allegations involving the program. Named associate head coach Manolo Concepción interim head coach.

SAN FRANCISCO — Named Mamadou N'Diaye associate head men's basketball coach.

