BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 14.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Corbin Burnes on the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Matt Carpenter on the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Marcus Morris and G/F Reggie Bullock.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Agreed to terms with G Ben Simmons on a five-year contract extension.
PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Kelly Oubre Jr.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed F Richaun Holmes.
Women's NBA
WNBA — Suspended Los Angeles Sparks G Riquna Williams 10 games for a domestic violence incident.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Minnesota Vikings RB Roc Thomas three games for violating the league policy and program on substances of abuse.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Agreed to terms with D Michael Del Zotto on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G Cal Petersen to a three-year contract extension.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed F Ryan Donato, F Nico Sturm and D Carson Soucy.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Connor Carrick to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed LW Jakub Vrana to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
CLARKE — Named Josh Printz women's and men's soccer coach.
FLORIDA — Announced junior men's basketball G Tyree Appleby is transferring from Cleveland State.
MISSOURI STATE — Placed volleyball coach Melissa Stokes on paid administrative leave while the university investigates allegations involving the program. Named associate head coach Manolo Concepción interim head coach.
SAN FRANCISCO — Named Mamadou N'Diaye associate head men's basketball coach.
