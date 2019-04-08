BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded 1B Tyler Austin to San Francisco for OF Malique Ziegler.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a multiyear contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Rodney Gunter, TE Darrell Daniels and OL Jeremy Vujnovich to one-year contracts and OL Andrew Lauderdale and Jeremiah Poutasi.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DTs T.J. Barnes and Destiny Vaeao, TE Thomas Duarte, OT Brandon Greene and WR Rashad Ross.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with WR Ricardo Louis on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR De'Mornay Pierson-El.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Logan Woodside and TE Keith Towbridge.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Andrew Ankrah and G Salesi Uhatafe.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Joel Quenneville coach.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed executive vice president/general manager Ray Shero multiyear contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jay Bouwmeester to a one-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
KANSAS — Junior F Dedric Lawson will enter the NBA draft.
NOTRE DAME — Junior G Jackie Young will enter the WNBA draft.
PURDUE — Junior G Carsen Edwards will enter the NBA draft.
