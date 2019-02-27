Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Matt Wieters on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Exercised their 2020 option on coach Mike Zimmer.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Terminated the contract of QB Johnny Manziel with Montreal.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Conor Garland to a two-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA TECH — Placed women's basketball coach MaChelle Joseph on leave.

IOWA — Suspended men's basketball coach Fran McCaffrey two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday's game at Ohio State.

WASHINGTON STATE — Named Roc Bellantoni linebackers coach and Dennis Slutak director of football operations.

WISCONSIN — QB Alex Hornibrook announced he will transfer.

