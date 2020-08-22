Transactions

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of LF Mark Payton from alternate training site. Optioned LF Josh VanMeter to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Transferred SHP Pat Venditte and LHP Brian Moran from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Jesus Tinoco from alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated 2B Brock Holt for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Jace Peterson from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment. Optioned RHP Connor Brogdon to alternate training site. Activated CF Adam Haseley from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Jay Bruce on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Austin Slater on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Stephen Strasberg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League