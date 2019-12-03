BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mitch Maier director of baseball operations.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract and RHP Jordan Weems and OF Dillon Thomas on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Bass on a one-year contract.
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Anderson on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Fired coach Ron Rivera. Promoted secondary coach Perry Fewell to interim head coach and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner offensive coordinator. Reassigned offensive coordinator Norv Turner to special assistant to the head coach.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived WR Damion Willis. Activated WR John Ross III from IR.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DE Chris Smith.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Tyler Ervin off waivers from Jacksonville.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Chester Rogers on IR. Signed WR Chad Williams from the practice squad and WR Malik Henry to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Kalen Ballage on injured reserve. Claimed RB Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona and WR receiver Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland. Waived S Montre Hartage.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Reshard Cliett to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB C.J. Mosley on IR. Claimed S Bennett Jackson off waivers from Baltimore.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Fired coach John Hynes. Named Alain Nasreddine interim coach and Peter Horachek assistant coach.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Traded F Chandler Stephenson to Vegas for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.
COLLEGE
GEORGETOWN — Announced G James Akinjo and F Josh LeBlanc have been removed from the men's basketball team.
IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Matt Campbell on a one-year contract extension through 2025.
JACKSONVILLE — Announced it is discontinuing its football program.
