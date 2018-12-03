BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded 2B Robinson Cano, RHP Edwin Diaz and cash to the N.Y. Mets for OF Jay Bruce, OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista and Justin Dunn.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with manager Dave Roberts on a four-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded 1B Carlos Santana and INF J.P. Crawford to Seattle for SS Jean Segura, LHP James Pazos and RHP Juan Nicasio.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Fired coach Fred Hoiberg. Promoted associate head coach Jim Boylen to head coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant secondary/cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura. Promoted assistant defensive line coach Sam Mills III to defensive line coach.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released OT Joe Barksdale. Promoted WR Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived OL Ian Silberman. Claimed OL Denzelle Good off waivers from Indianapolis.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived RB Dalyn Dawkins. Released OL Jordan Morgan from the practice squad. Signed RB Jeremy McNichols from Denver's practice squad. Signed CB Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Detroit F Tyler Bertuzzi two games for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Colorado F Matt Calvert during a Dec. 2 game.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Claimed LW Brendan Leipsic off waivers from Vancouver.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Named Chuck Fletcher general manager.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded F Daniel Sprong to Anaheim for D Marcus Petterson.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Traded F Josh Leivo to Vancouver for F Michael Carcone.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USA SWIMMING — Named California coach Dave Durden coach of the 2020 U.S. Olympic men's team and Stanford coach Greg Meehan coach of the women's team.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Named Jon Gilbert athletic director and Mike Houston football coach.
FLORIDA STATE — DE Brian Burns will enter the NFL draft.
LIBERTY — Announced the retirement of football coach Turner Gill.
MASSACHUSETTS — Named Walt Bell football coach.
N.C. STATE — WR Kelvin Harmon will enter the NFL draft.
OKLAHOMA STATE — RB Justice Hill will enter the NFL draft.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Senior WR Deebo Samuel announced he was skipping the Belk Bowl so he can prepare for the NFL draft.
TEXAS SOUTHERN — Named Clarence McKinney football coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.