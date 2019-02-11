BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Zach Duke to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Melky Cabrera on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALEIRS — Signed G Nik Stauskas.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G John Jenkins to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Bob Sutton senior assistant coach. Signed LB Bruce Carter to a one-year contract extension.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed S Eric Reid to a three-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Jemal Singleton running backs coach, Joey Boese strength and conditioning coach and Doug Rosfeld director of coaching operations. Claimed QB Brad Kaaya off waivers from Indianapolis.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LB Steve Longa and DE Mitchell Loewen.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Darren Rizzi special teams coordinator.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Mike Dawson outside linebackers coach and Henry Baker assistant defensive backs coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with G Collin Delia on a three-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Traded F Nate Thompson and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to Montreal for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced American cyclist Jennifer Pate accepted a four-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Tim Edwards defensive line coach.
WEST VIRGINIA — Dismissed men's senior basketball F Esa Ahmad and men's junior basketball F Wes Harris for undisclosed violations of athletic department policies.
