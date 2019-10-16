BASEBALL
USA BASEBALL — Announced the resignation of Team USA manager Joe Girardi. Named Scott Brosius manager.
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Joe Maddon manager and agreed to terms with him on a three-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed G B.J. Taylor to a one-year contract.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Ahmad Caver. Signed F Jarrod Uthoff.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived Fs Justin Anderson and Jemerrio Jones and G Phil Booth. Signed F Jalen Jones and C Anzejs Pasecniks.
Women's NBA
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced the contract of coach Katie Smith will not be renewed.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived/injured P Matt Wile. Signed OL John Wetzel. Signed TE Carson Meier to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Greg Dortch.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DL Tyrone Crawford on IR. Signed DT Justin Hamilton.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Tra Carson. Released TE Ethan Wolf from the practice squad. Signed WR Ryan Grant. Signed RB Damarea Crockett and CB Tremon Smith to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OL Joe Notebook and S John Johnson on IR.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed CB Ryan Lewis off waivers from Philadelphia.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DE Tashawn Bower.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Zach Zenner and TE Brian Parker. Released LB Stephone Anthony.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released DE Quinton Bell. Signed DE Kendall Donnerson to the practice squad. Signed TE Darren Waller to a multi-year contract extension.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Malik Carney and CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad. Signed CB Brian Allen, S Adrian Colbert, TE Tyrone Swoopes and OT Chad Wheeler to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived LB Devante Bond and WR Bobo Wilson. Released RB Darius Jackson and LB Demone Harris from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.