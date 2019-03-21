BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released SS Alcides Escobar and RHPs Omar Bencomo and Bo Schultz. Reassigned RHP Josh Lucas and INF Jack Reinheimer to minor league camp.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Released RHP Randall Delgado and 3B Chris Johnson. Optioned LHP Josh Osich and RHP Thyago Vieira to Charlotte (IL). Reassigned C Nate Nolan to minor league camp.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Dean Deetz to minor league camp.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned 3B Kaleb Cowart outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Released OF DJ Jenkins.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned OFs Billy Burns and Matt Lipka and C Ryan Lavarnway to minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — OF Ichiro Suzuki announced his retirement.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Blake Snell on a five-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to Nashville (PCL) and LHP Brett Martin to Frisco (TL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released 2B Adam Walton.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Mike Soroka to Gwinnett (IL). Signed RHP Josh Tomlin to a minor league contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Christian Bergman.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Austin Dean to New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Curtis Granderson from New Orleans.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Clay Holmes and Michael Feliz to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned OF Anthony Garcia to minor league camp. Signed OF Matt Joyce to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $50,000 for forcefully shoving Philadelphia C Joel Embiid to the floor and repeated acts of unsportsmanlike conduct during games.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Scott Machado to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Darius Philon to a two-year contract and TE Ricky Seals-Jones to a one-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with WR Justin Hardy on a one-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with QB Robert Griffin III on a two-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Josh Tupou to a one-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed QB Kevin Hogan to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Logan Thomas.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Justin Houston.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed TE James O'Shaughnessy.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with LB Mike Hull on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson and OL Jordan Devey.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DE Vinny Curry to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined San Jose F Timo Meier $2,000 for diving/embellishment). Suspended Ottawa F Jean-Gabriel Pageau one game for boarding.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed F Stelio Mattheos to a three-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Charlotte (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed D Grant Hutton to a one-year, entry-level contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Nic Petan to a two-year contract extension.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USA WRESTLING — Named Jessica Medina national women's developmental coach.
COLLEGE
GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Jamion Christian men's basketball coach.
WASHINGTON — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins on a contract extension through the 2025 season.
