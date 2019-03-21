Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released SS Alcides Escobar and RHPs Omar Bencomo and Bo Schultz. Reassigned RHP Josh Lucas and INF Jack Reinheimer to minor league camp.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Released RHP Randall Delgado and 3B Chris Johnson. Optioned LHP Josh Osich and RHP Thyago Vieira to Charlotte (IL). Reassigned C Nate Nolan to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Dean Deetz to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned 3B Kaleb Cowart outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Released OF DJ Jenkins.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned OFs Billy Burns and Matt Lipka and C Ryan Lavarnway to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — OF Ichiro Suzuki announced his retirement. 

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Blake Snell on a five-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to Nashville (PCL) and LHP Brett Martin to Frisco (TL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released 2B Adam Walton.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Mike Soroka to Gwinnett (IL). Signed RHP Josh Tomlin to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Christian Bergman.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Austin Dean to New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Curtis Granderson from New Orleans.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Clay Holmes and Michael Feliz to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned OF Anthony Garcia to minor league camp. Signed OF Matt Joyce to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $50,000 for forcefully shoving Philadelphia C Joel Embiid to the floor and repeated acts of unsportsmanlike conduct during games.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Scott Machado to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Darius Philon to a two-year contract and TE Ricky Seals-Jones to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with WR Justin Hardy on a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with QB Robert Griffin III on a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Josh Tupou to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed QB Kevin Hogan to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Logan Thomas.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Justin Houston.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed TE James O'Shaughnessy.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with LB Mike Hull on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson and OL Jordan Devey.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DE Vinny Curry to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined San Jose F Timo Meier $2,000 for diving/embellishment). Suspended Ottawa F Jean-Gabriel Pageau one game for boarding.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed F Stelio Mattheos to a three-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed D Grant Hutton to a one-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Nic Petan to a two-year contract extension.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA WRESTLING — Named Jessica Medina national women's developmental coach.

COLLEGE

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Jamion Christian men's basketball coach.

WASHINGTON — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins on a contract extension through the 2025 season.

