HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed F Lee Stempniak to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired d Brandon Montour from Anaheim for D Brendan Guhle and a first-round draft pick.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired F Matheson Iacopelli from Chicago for F Spencer Watson.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded F Nicholas Baptiste to Toronto for future considerations.

