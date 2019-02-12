BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Eric Young Jr. on a minor league contract.
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Jose Lopez off waivers from Cincinnati.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined LA Clippers F/C Montrezl Harrell $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Don Shumpert coaching fellow and Rusty McKinney defensive assistant coach.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Spencer Long to a three-year contract. Re-signed CB Lafayette Pitts to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Jackson defensive assistant coach.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Demaryius Thomas.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced the retirement of defensive backs coach Emmitt Thomas.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DE Vinny Curry.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Ricky Collins to a three-year contract; QB Trevor Harris, WR Greg Ellington, DB Anthony Orange and OL SirVincent Rogers to two-year contracts; DaVaris Daniels, LBs Jovan Santos-Knox, Don Unamba and Larry Dean to one-year contracts and WR Tevaun Smith and RB Alex Taylor.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Pittsburgh F Evgeni Malkin one game for high-sticking Philadelphia F Michael Raffl during a Feb. 11 game.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded G Marek Mazanec to Vancouver for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.
COLLEGE
INDIANA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Curt Mallory on a two-year contract extension.
NEW MEXICO — Named Jesse Tupac assistant volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.
