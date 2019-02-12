Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Eric Young Jr. on a minor league contract.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Jose Lopez off waivers from Cincinnati.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined LA Clippers F/C Montrezl Harrell $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Don Shumpert coaching fellow and Rusty McKinney defensive assistant coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Spencer Long to a three-year contract. Re-signed CB Lafayette Pitts to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Jackson defensive assistant coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Demaryius Thomas.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced the retirement of defensive backs coach Emmitt Thomas.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DE Vinny Curry.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Ricky Collins to a three-year contract; QB Trevor Harris, WR Greg Ellington, DB Anthony Orange and OL SirVincent Rogers to two-year contracts; DaVaris Daniels, LBs Jovan Santos-Knox, Don Unamba and Larry Dean to one-year contracts and WR Tevaun Smith and RB Alex Taylor.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Pittsburgh F Evgeni Malkin one game for high-sticking Philadelphia F Michael Raffl during a Feb. 11 game.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded G Marek Mazanec to Vancouver for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

INDIANA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Curt Mallory on a two-year contract extension.

NEW MEXICO — Named Jesse Tupac assistant volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments