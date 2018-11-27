BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released RHP Alex Meyer.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment. Claimed RHP Oliver Drake off waivers from Tampa Bay.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Erik Kratz on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Lonnie Chisenhall on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Placed Washington Redskins' LB Reuben Foster on the commissioner exempt list.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Chris Jones. Released DGT Vincent Valentine from the practice squad. Signed CBs Dontae Johnson and Quinten Rollins. Signed WR Jalen Tolliver to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released P Colton Schmidt. Signed P Matt Darr.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Jeff Heuerman on injured reserve. Designagted OT Andreas Knappe practice squad/reserve injured. Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway from the practice squad and DL Caushaud Lyons, TE Tim Semisch and OL Dan Skipper to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OT Gerhard de Beer to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve. Waived DE Jonathan Wynn from practice squad/injured. Signed CB Craig James. Signed CB Jalen Myrick to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed DE Jacquies Smith on injured reserve. Signed G Chaz Green and TE Darren Waller.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DB Jimmie Ward on injured reserve. Claimed CB Godwin Igwebuike off waivers from Tampa Bay. Signed LB James Onwualu from the practice squad and LB Tyrell Adams and WR Max McCaffrey to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Claimed LB Reuben Foster off waivers from San Francisco.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA — DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will enter the NFL draft.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Mack Brown football coach.
SOUTHERN CAL — Offensive coordinator Tee Martin, defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze and defensive backs coach Ronnie Bradford will not be retained. Quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis announced his resignation.
WESTERN KENTUCKY — Promoted offensive coordinator Tyson Helton to head football coach.
