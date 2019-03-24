Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Brad Miller to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Danny Salazar on the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Justin Verlander to a three-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Collins on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Brian Duensing for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired C Erik Kratz from Milwaukee for INF C.J. Hinojosa.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — TE Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Announced the Crimson Tide and men's basketball coach Avery Johnson have agreed to mutually part ways. Named John Pelphrey interim men's basketball coach.

CALIFORNIA — Fired men's basketball coach Wyking Jones.

GEORGIA STATE — Announced the resignation of men's basketball coach Ron Hunter to take the same position at Tulane.

