BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Brad Miller to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Danny Salazar on the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Justin Verlander to a three-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Collins on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Brian Duensing for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired C Erik Kratz from Milwaukee for INF C.J. Hinojosa.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — TE Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — Announced the Crimson Tide and men's basketball coach Avery Johnson have agreed to mutually part ways. Named John Pelphrey interim men's basketball coach.
CALIFORNIA — Fired men's basketball coach Wyking Jones.
GEORGIA STATE — Announced the resignation of men's basketball coach Ron Hunter to take the same position at Tulane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.