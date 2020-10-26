Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Outrighted INF/OF Tzu-Wei Lin and RHP Robinson Leyer from the major league roster to Pawtucket (IL). Outrighted LHP Mike Kickham, RHPs Zack Godley and Andrew Triggs from the major league roster.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Trent Blank bullpen coach and director of pitching strategy. Released bullpen coach Brian De Lunas.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara co-pitching coaches. Named Bobby Wilson catching coordinator.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Claimed INF Robel Garcia off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated OF Ryan Cordell for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DT Marlon Davidson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Ben Braden. Placed LB James Burgess on the active roster from the exempt/commissioner permission list.