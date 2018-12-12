BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Gorkys Hernandez on a minor league contract.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Andrew McCutchen on a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired RHP Tanner Rainey from the Cincinnati Reds for RHP Tanner Roark.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Phoenix F T.J. Warren $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official following ejection.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Keith Ford and S Dean Marlowe from the practice squad and WR Tanner McEvoy, TE Kyle Carter and CB Josh Thornton to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Bryce Callahan on injured reserve. Signed DB Marcus Williams.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Joshua Frazier, OL Jarron Jones and DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed OL Byron Bell on injured reserve. Signed G Nico Siragusa from Baltimore's practice squad.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed WR Amba Etta-Tawo, LB Kennan Gilchrist and G Maurquice Shakir to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL Jamil Demby from Detroit's practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed C Jake Brendel on injured reserve. Signed OL Hroniss Grasu.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Brandon Marshall. Claimed TE Erick Swoope off waivers from Indianapolis.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed LB Mychal Kendricks on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Josh Mahura from San Diego (AHL). Assigned G Jared Coreau to San Diego.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Nick Schneider from Stockton (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed F Jordan Staal on injured reserve. Recalled F Janne Kuokkanen from Charlotte (AHL). Assigned G Jeremy Helvig from Charlotte to Florida (ECHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Dylan Wells from Wichita (ECHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned F Patrick Bajkov from Springfield (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Alec Martinez on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled D Daniel Brickley from Ontario (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Jordan Kyrou to San Antonio (AHL).
COLLEGE
CAMPBELL — Announced the resignation of athletic director Bob Roller.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC — RB Devin Singletary will enter the NFL draft.
MEMPHIS — RB Darrell Henderson will enter the NFL draft.
MICHIGAN — Dismissed sophomore RB O'Maury Samuels from the football program.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach John Stiegelmeier on a five-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
SYRACUSE — Signed Dino Babers, football coach, to a contract extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.