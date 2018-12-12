Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Gorkys Hernandez on a minor league contract.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Andrew McCutchen on a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired RHP Tanner Rainey from the Cincinnati Reds for RHP Tanner Roark.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix F T.J. Warren $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official following ejection.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Keith Ford and S Dean Marlowe from the practice squad and WR Tanner McEvoy, TE Kyle Carter and CB Josh Thornton to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Bryce Callahan on injured reserve. Signed DB Marcus Williams.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Joshua Frazier, OL Jarron Jones and DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed OL Byron Bell on injured reserve. Signed G Nico Siragusa from Baltimore's practice squad.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed WR Amba Etta-Tawo, LB Kennan Gilchrist and G Maurquice Shakir to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL Jamil Demby from Detroit's practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed C Jake Brendel on injured reserve. Signed OL Hroniss Grasu.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Brandon Marshall. Claimed TE Erick Swoope off waivers from Indianapolis.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed LB Mychal Kendricks on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Josh Mahura from San Diego (AHL). Assigned G Jared Coreau to San Diego.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Nick Schneider from Stockton (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed F Jordan Staal on injured reserve. Recalled F Janne Kuokkanen from Charlotte (AHL). Assigned G Jeremy Helvig from Charlotte to Florida (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Dylan Wells from Wichita (ECHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned F Patrick Bajkov from Springfield (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Alec Martinez on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled D Daniel Brickley from Ontario (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Jordan Kyrou to San Antonio (AHL).

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Announced the resignation of athletic director Bob Roller.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC — RB Devin Singletary will enter the NFL draft.

MEMPHIS — RB Darrell Henderson will enter the NFL draft.

MICHIGAN — Dismissed sophomore RB O'Maury Samuels from the football program.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach John Stiegelmeier on a five-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

SYRACUSE — Signed Dino Babers, football coach, to a contract extension.

