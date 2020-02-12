Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taijuan Walker on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Austin Adams on the 60-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Flores on a two-year contract. Signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract.
Women's NBA
DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Skylar Diggins-Smith to Phoenix for the No. 5 and No. 7 2020 draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick, and traded the 2021 first-round pick to Chicago for C Astou Ndour.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Reinstated Cleveland DE Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Ben McAdoo quarterbacks coach.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Minnesota D Matt Dumba $5,000 for slashing.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed coach Paul Maurice to a multi-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
IOWA — Agreed to terms with wrestling coach Tom Brands on a contract extension through the 2026 season.
MICHIGAN STATE — Named Mel Tucker football coach.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named John Lilly tight ends coach.
OHIO STATE — Dismissed CB Amir Riep and LB/S Jahsen Wint from the football program.