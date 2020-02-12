Transactions
Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taijuan Walker on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Austin Adams on the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Flores on a two-year contract. Signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract.

Women's NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Skylar Diggins-Smith to Phoenix for the No. 5 and No. 7 2020 draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick, and traded the 2021 first-round pick to Chicago for C Astou Ndour.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Reinstated Cleveland DE Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Ben McAdoo quarterbacks coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Minnesota D Matt Dumba $5,000 for slashing.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed coach Paul Maurice to a multi-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Agreed to terms with wrestling coach Tom Brands on a contract extension through the 2026 season.

MICHIGAN STATE — Named Mel Tucker football coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named John Lilly tight ends coach.

OHIO STATE — Dismissed CB Amir Riep and LB/S Jahsen Wint from the football program.

