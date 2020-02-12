Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taijuan Walker on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Austin Adams on the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Flores on a two-year contract. Signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract.

Women's NBA