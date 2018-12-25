Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Austin Rivers.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Steven Mitchell Jr. from the practice squad. Placed LB Brian Peters, WR Demaryius Thomas and CB Kayvon Webster on injjured reserve. Signed LB Chris Landrum to the practice squad. Released LB Kennan Gilchrist from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Anthony Wimbush to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Dallin Leavitt and TE Paul Butler from the practice squad. Placed CB Daryl Worley on injured reserve. Waived DE Damontre' Moore.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed coach and executive vice president of football operations Pete Carroll to a three-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DT Jurrell Casey and TE Cole Wick on injured reserve. Signed QB Austin Davis and LB LaTroy Lewis. Signed WR Kalif Raymond and DL Kendal Vickers to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived S D.J. Swearinger.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Suspended LG Deonte Brown, TE Kedrick James and OL Elliot Baker from the Orange Bowl game for violating unspecified team rules.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments