BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated OF Zack Granite for assignment. Signed INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed OF Aaron Hicks to a seven-year contract.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with manager Bud Black on a three-year contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released CB Captain Munnerlyn. Signed RB Elijah Hood to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Daniel Williams. Re-signed OL Greg Robinson.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Wes Phillips tight ends coach, Zac Robinson assistant quarterbacks coach and Eric Henderson defensive line coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Winnipeg D Ben Chiarot $3,763 for cross-checking Arizona F Nick Cousins during Arizona's 4-1 victory on Sunday night.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Traded D Michael Del Zotto to St. Louis for a 2019 sixth-round draft pick.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded C Jordan Weal to Montreal for C Michael Chaput.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated G Corey Crawford from injured reserve.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded RW Gustav Nyquist to San Jose for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2020 third-round pick.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Traded D Oscar Fantenberg to Calgary for a conditional 2020 fourth-round draft pick.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired F Mikael Granlund from Minnesota for F Kevin Fiala and F Wayne Simmonds from Philadelphia for F Ryan Hartman and a conditional 2020 fourth-round draft pick.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded G Keith Kincaid to Columbus for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Traded F Marcus Johansson to Boston for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded C Kevin Hayes to Winnipeg for F Brendan Lemieux, a 2019 first-round draft pick and an undisclosed conditional pick. Traded D Adam McQuaid to Columbus for D Julius Bergman and 2019 fourth- and seventh-round draft picks. Agreed to terms with Fs Boo Nieves and Steven Fogarty on one-year contracts.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired Chris Wideman from Florida for C Jean-Sebastian Dea and Erik Gudbranson from Vancouver for F Tanner Pearson .
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Acquired F Mark Stone from Ottawa for D Erik Brannstrom, F Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round draft pick.
COLLEGE
TEXAS — Suspended men's basketball G Kerwin Roach II indefinitely.
