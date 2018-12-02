Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GEREEN BAY PACKERS — Fired coach Mike McCarthy. Named Joe Philbin interim coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Claimed RW Nikita Scherbak off waivers from Montreal.

COLLEGE

AKRON — Fired football coach Terry Bowden.

KANSAS STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Bill Snyder.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments