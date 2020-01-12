Transactions
0 comments
agate

Transactions

  • 0
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived F CJ Miles. Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a multi-year contract and F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers D Jacob Trouba $5,000 for slashing.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Mutually agreed to part ways with general manager Ray Shero.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — DE Oluwole Betikuu Jr. declared for the NFL draft.

MIAMI — Graduate PK Jose Borregales is transferring from FIU.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News