Transactions

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived F CJ Miles. Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a multi-year contract and F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers D Jacob Trouba $5,000 for slashing.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Mutually agreed to part ways with general manager Ray Shero.
COLLEGE
ILLINOIS — DE Oluwole Betikuu Jr. declared for the NFL draft.
MIAMI — Graduate PK Jose Borregales is transferring from FIU.