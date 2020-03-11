Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor league camp.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned LHP Anthoney Misiewicz to minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kolby Allard and RHP Demarcus Evans to the Nashville Sounds(PCL). Optioned INF Sherten Apostel and OF Leody Taveras to the Frisco Roughriders(Texas) Re-assigned RHP Joe Barlow and LHPs Brian Flynn and James Jones to minor league camp. Placed LHP Yohander Mendez on the suspended list.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optiond EHP James Norwood to the Iowa Cubs (PCL). Re-assigned RHPs Dakota Mekkes and Ben Taylor and LHPs Danny Hultzen and Wyatt Short to minor league camp.
You have free articles remaining.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashor, INF/OF J.D. Davis, INF Andres Gimenez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, C Tomas Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, INF Amed Rosario, C Ali Sanchez, RHP Paul Sewald, INF/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, and LHP Daniel Zamora to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Corey Oswald to minor league camp. Re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR DeAndre Carter to a contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with OLB Reggie Gilbert.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogerty from Hartford (AHL), Re-assigned F Jake Elmer to Hartford (AHL).
PHOENIX COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tuscon (AHL).