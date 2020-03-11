Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned LHP Anthoney Misiewicz to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kolby Allard and RHP Demarcus Evans to the Nashville Sounds(PCL). Optioned INF Sherten Apostel and OF Leody Taveras to the Frisco Roughriders(Texas) Re-assigned RHP Joe Barlow and LHPs Brian Flynn and James Jones to minor league camp. Placed LHP Yohander Mendez on the suspended list.

National League