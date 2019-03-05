Try 3 months for $3
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF/1B Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of defensive line coach Bryant Young. Named Jess Simpson defensive line coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Jared Norris to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Sam Acho.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Romeo Okwara to a two-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Kevin Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Margus Hunt to a contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed OT Donovan Smith to a three-year contract and LB Devante Bond.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments