BASEBALL
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF/1B Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of defensive line coach Bryant Young. Named Jess Simpson defensive line coach.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Jared Norris to a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Sam Acho.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Romeo Okwara to a two-year contract extension.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Kevin Johnson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Margus Hunt to a contract extension.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed OT Donovan Smith to a three-year contract and LB Devante Bond.
