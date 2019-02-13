BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed LHP Jake Diekman to a one-year contract, with a mutual option for the 2020 season.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Sean Manaea on the 60-day IL. Signed LHP Brett Anderson to a one-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 60-day IL. Signed C Caleb Joseph to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Nola on a four-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 60-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bruno Caboclo to a multi-year contract.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed C Enes Kanter.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DE Steven Means on a one-year contract extension.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Everette Brown assistant linebackers coach, Ben Jacobs assistant special teams coach. Defensive line coach Sam Mills III has added game management coach responsibilities.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LS Don Muhlbach.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed PK Josh Lambo to a four-year contract extension.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL Garry Gilliam.
COLLEGE
RICE — Promoted offensive coordinator Jerry Mack to associate head coach. Dunlevie Family Head Coach Mike Bloomgren announced on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Jerry Mack will become the Owls associate head coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.