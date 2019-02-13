Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed LHP Jake Diekman to a one-year contract, with a mutual option for the 2020 season.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Sean Manaea on the 60-day IL. Signed LHP Brett Anderson to a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 60-day IL. Signed C Caleb Joseph to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Nola on a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bruno Caboclo to a multi-year contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed C Enes Kanter.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DE Steven Means on a one-year contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Everette Brown assistant linebackers coach, Ben Jacobs assistant special teams coach. Defensive line coach Sam Mills III has added game management coach responsibilities.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LS Don Muhlbach.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed PK Josh Lambo to a four-year contract extension.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL Garry Gilliam.

COLLEGE

RICE — Promoted offensive coordinator Jerry Mack to associate head coach. Dunlevie Family Head Coach Mike Bloomgren announced on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Jerry Mack will become the Owls associate head coach.

