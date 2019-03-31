Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F JaKarr Sampson to a 10-day contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Jemerrio Jones.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Vegas F Ryan Reaves $2,500 for high-sticking San Jose F Joe Thornton during a March 30 game. Fined San Jose F Joe Thornton $2,500 for high-sticking Vegas F Ryan Reaves during a March 30 game.

COLLEGE

WASHINGTON — Announced G Jaylen Nowell will enter the NBA draft.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Load comments