BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired C Martin Maldonado from the Los Angeles Angels for LHP Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool money.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP J.A. Happ from Toronto for INF Brandon Drury and OF Bill McKinney.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall and a player to be named or cash considerations from Colorado for RHP Seunghwan Oh. Claimed RHP Oliver Drake off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed 3B Kris Bryant on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 24.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox for LHP Kodi Medeiros and RHP Wilber Perez.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Arthur Moats and Jacquies Smith to one-year contracts. Waived-injured DE Praise Martin-Oguike.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Desmond Harrison and DL Chad Thomas on active/physically unable to perform list. Placed DB Jabrill Peppers and DL Trenton Thompson on active/non-football injury/illness list. Placed WR Josh Gordon and FB Marquez Williams on reserve/did not report list. Placed WR Ricardo Louis on reserve/injured list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DL Malik McDowell and CB DeAndre Elliott. Placed S Kam Chancellor on the reserve-PUP list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Claude Pelon. Placed OT John Theus on the NFI list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed G David Rittich to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Mitch Korn director of goaltending.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed G Tristan Jarry on a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Brandon Jackson running backs coach, Rod Ojung cornerbacks coach, Fred Tate defensive line coach and Turner West linebackers coach.

OHIO STATE — Named Brian Hartline interim wide receivers coach.

