BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig two games and fined an undisclosed amount for fighting and inciting a bench-clearing incident in a Aug. 14 against San Francisco Giants. Fined San Francisco C Nick Hundley an undisclosed amount for his role in the incident. Suspended Miami Marlins RHP José Ureña six-games and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Braves first base coach Eric Young one-game and an undisclosed fine for his actions during the incident. American League
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Tanner Carew. Waived-injured LB Andrew Trumbetti.
