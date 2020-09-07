Transactions

MIAMI MARLINS — Transfered CF Harold Ramirez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Eddy Alvarez to alternate training site. Activated RHP Jose Urena from the 10-day IL. Recalled Monte Harrison from alternate training site. Placed LHP Brandon Leibrandt on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHI PHILLIES — Optioned Mauricio Llovera to alternate training site. Recalled Connor Brogdon from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to alternate training site. Recalled OF Jorge Ona from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released SS Abiatal Avelino.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Dakota Bacus on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Bourque from alternate training site. Sent 2B wimer Difo outright to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA COMMISIONERS — Fined G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official. The incident, for which Beverley was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, occurred with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 5.

FOOTBALL