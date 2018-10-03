Clip art sports

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Announced Chicago Cubs INF Addison Russell accepted a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, retroactive to Sept. 21.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Fired Buck Showalter manager and Dan Duquette executive vice president of baseball operations. Announced director of player development Brian Graham, will handle day-to-day oversight of baseball operations department in the interim period.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Arrion Springs to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Andrew Donnal. Signed S Rolan Milligan to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed PK Cairo Santos.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Jylan Ware to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed OT Donald Penn on injured reserve. Signed OL Ian Silberman from Tennessee's practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Jamil Douglas to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Washington F Tom Wilson 20 games for a blindside hit to the head during a preseason game.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed Ds Niklas Kronwall, retroactive to Sept. 28, and Jonathan Ericsson, retroactive to Sept. 20, on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA WILD — Traded D Gustav Olofsson to Montreal for F Will Bitten.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — Dismissed 1B Adam Sasser from the baseball team amid allegations he shouted racist remarks at Georgia QB Justin Fields in Saturday's Tennessee-Georgia football game.

