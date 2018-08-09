BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS -- Traded RHP Fernando Rodney to Oakland for right-handed pitcher Dakota Chalmers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Deontez Alexander from reserve/injured.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Quincy Mauger. Waived C Drew Scott.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Christian Dvorak to a six-year contract extension through the through 2024-25 season.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Named Amy Reis director of women's basketball.
KANSAS STATE — Signed Bill Snyder, football coach, to a five-year contract through the 2022 season.
LSU — Suspended sophomore LB Tylor Taylor for a violation of team rules.
