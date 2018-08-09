Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Traded RHP Fernando Rodney to Oakland for right-handed pitcher Dakota Chalmers.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Deontez Alexander from reserve/injured.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Quincy Mauger. Waived C Drew Scott.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Christian Dvorak to a six-year contract extension through the through 2024-25 season.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Amy Reis director of women's basketball.

KANSAS STATE — Signed Bill Snyder, football coach, to a five-year contract through the 2022 season.

LSU — Suspended sophomore LB Tylor Taylor for a violation of team rules.

